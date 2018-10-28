You’ll laugh, you’ll cry — no, we’re not talking about any movie currently in theaters. Rather, we’re talking about Michael Bublé helping James Corden get to work for a special Stand Up to Cancer edition of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Bublé opened up during the segment about his son Noah’s battle with cancer, struggling through tears at first to even talk about it.

“Well, I mean, it’s so hard to have to acknowledge it, because it’s so painful to have to talk about. But obviously we got the diagnosis, and that was it, man. My whole life ended,” Bublé managed to get out after pausing for a moment to gain his composure.

Noah, Bublé told Corden, was three when he was first diagnosed with liver cancer. “Listen, it’s not good,” an emotional Bublé said. “At first it was… it’s too hard to talk about, man. Basically, they just said it wasn’t great. So, we just took it day by day.”

According to The National Cancer Institute, an estimated 15,270 children and adolescents between the ages of 0 and 19 years were diagnosed with cancer in 2017 in the United States.

The Canadian crooner also revealed that his entire family and the family of his wife, Luisana Lopilato, moved to be closer to the family and the hospital where Noah was receiving treatment. And, thankfully, Noah had “the best doctors” and beat his cancer.

When asked by Corden how he kept it together throughout the ordeal, Bublé admitted that he and Lopilato have been supporting each other.

“It’s weird, man. I’m not OK. My wife honestly when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive,” Bublé explained. “And when they got it out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK.’ I fell. I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

But Bublé isn’t the only member of the family whose strength impresses Bublé. The singer readily admits he lives in awe of his little boy, telling Noah: “I always say to him, ‘Spider-Man’s amazing. Superman’s amazing. But they’re fake. They’re not real. You’re a superhero. You’re my hero… my real superhero.’”

Bublé ended the segment with a call to action, urging people to call and make a donation to Stand Up to Cancer.

Of course, the segment had plenty of “ups,” too — most notably Corden and Bublé belting out Bublé’s hits, like “It’s a Beautiful Day,” “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Home.”