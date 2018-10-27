Meghan Markle Just Made Her Royal Twitter Debut

Meghan Markle may not have her own social media feeds anymore, but that doesn’t mean she has no presence on social media. On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex posted her first Twitter photo since becoming a royal. And she did it in true royal fashion — Markle’s photo was tweeted out by the Kensington Palace account, giving credit to her as the photographer. The subject was none other than her prince.

More: Meghan Markle's Wedding Bouquet Was Nearly Ruined

“Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening,” the tweet read. Then, beside a camera emoji, a credit was given: “The Duchess of Sussex.”

Loading...

And, we have to say, Markle’s got some photog skills! The black-and-white photo of Prince Harry walking across the empty stage with mic in hand is beautiful.

Other than Princess Eugenie, no royals have their own social media accounts — Kensington Palace does all the heavy lifting when it comes to the royal family’s online presence. But perhaps this new photo credit will open the door to Markle being a bigger presence on that account.

More: Prince Harry Kicks Off Invictus Games With a Nod to Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

If there’s anything we know about Markle thus far in her new life as Prince Harry’s wife, it’s that she takes her role as an ambassador for the royal family seriously.

She proved as much once more on Saturday evening, taking the stage at the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony. While Prince Harry speaking was a given, many were surprised to see Markle make a speech as well.

Not surprisingly, she nailed it.

“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago. In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with a camaraderie and close-knit community which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit,” Markle said.

Loading...

She then revealed that, prior to meeting Prince Harry, she’d spent time visiting troops deployed all over the world.

“In traveling to these military bases, I was given a very special glimpse into the lives of those who serve our countries,” she continued. “I was able to see the unshakable bonds between servicemen and women on the ground together, but at the same time to feel the palpable longing for family and friends while deployed.”

More: Prince Harry Discusses Meghan Markle's Pregnancy in the Most Bashful Way

Markle went to describe the way these veterans — such as Ryan Novak, who suffered an injury that initially left him paralyzed from the waist down — have such a profound effect on her.

“Not only has Ryan competed in sailing, swimming and athletics this week, but when Harry and I saw him at the finish line of the sailing competition, he literally jumped into our boat — with dexterity and ease, by the way — to give both of us a hug. Seeing Ryan’s mom on the water that day, waving a flag to cheer him on, was a moment I will never forget,” Markle shared.

Judging by her emotional response to the week, Markle will likely be just as involved in next year’s Invictus Games. The Paralympics-style competition was created in 2014 by Prince Harry to honor wounded servicemembers and veterans.