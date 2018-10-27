Jenna Dewan Officially Files for Divorce, Celebrates With New Boyfriend

It’s been six months since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split and, well, life goes on. Friday, Dewan officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade. Hours after the filing went public, Dewan really made things official by reportedly cozying up to her new boyfriend at an outing that night.

The apparent canoodling came on Friday evening at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, which the Resident star attended with her mystery date. “He’s super handsome. She was introducing him to people in the group,” a source allegedly also in attendance told Us Weekly, noting that the pair wasn’t shy about “sharing a smooch.”

More: The Real (& Only) Reason Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split

Of course, it was a Halloween party, so this wasn’t just any kiss. It was an incognito kiss — Dewan was dressed as a fairy, while her date donned a Wolverine costume. Still, despite their disparate faux-personalities, the pair enjoyed partying together.

Loading...

“They were dancing all night,” the eyewitness source told Us Weekly.

And, hey, good for Dewan, right? Her split from Tatum has been extremely amicable, with the couple themselves insisting they still love and support one another. It’s only natural they would eventually move on.

More: Jenna Dewan Just Took a Big Step Toward Moving On

As per the details of their divorce, Dewan’s high-profile lawyer, Samantha Spector, handled her side of things. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

Additionally, Dewan requested child support and spousal support, as well as for her name to be legally restored to Jenna Dewan (sans Tatum).

Tatum responded shortly after Dewan’s filing, in which he reiterated the request for joint custody of Everly. It sounds like the two of them have been communicating throughout the process.

Loading...

More: We Made Channing Tatum's Tinder Profile Because He'll Need It Soon

Although Tatum hasn’t gone public with any new love interests (it's rumored he's dating Jessie J), one of Us Weekly’s sources insists he is back on the market, just like Dewan.

“They split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” the source reportedly said. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it, and they are co-parenting Everly the best anyone could ever ask for.”