It's a sad day for fans of the famed royal corgis owned by Queen Elizabeth II. The last of the Queen's corgi companions, Whisper, has apparently died at Windsor Castle. While it's hard to say just how this news is being processed by the queen, we have no doubt it's difficult.

More: Queen Elizabeth II's New Royal Portrait Features One Key Detail You'll Love

Originally reported by The Daily Mail, the news is especially sad for the Queen, who lost the last corgi she reared herself, Willow, earlier this year. Whisper, who was 12, was adopted in 2016 after owner Bill Fenwick, a former Sandringham gamekeeper, died.

The queen had decided against getting more dogs in 2015, per a report from People, because she didn't want to leave any young dogs behind. She was 89 at the time. The Daily Mail also notes that the queen feared tripping over any one of her dogs, which could be devastating for her health.

Loading...

However, because Fenwick's late wife Nancy was known as "the keeper of the queen's corgis" and would look after Her Majesty's dogs while she was away on tours, the queen apparently adopted Whisper in order to return the favor.

Per a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Whisper was a friendly chap and followed [the queen] everywhere." Over the last two years, "The queen has quickly become very attached to the dog."

Queen Elizabeth has had corgis since 1944, when she received her first one, named Susan, as an 18th birthday present from her father, King George VI, per the Daily Mail. Each of her corgis, aside from Whisper, was descended from Susan. The queen is considered an expert on the breed.

Loading...





More: Queen Elizabeth's Key to a Good Night's Sleep Is Surprisingly Affordable

Saying goodbye to Whisper means saying goodbye to an era. It's not all bad news for royal dog lovers, though. The queen still has her dorgis (a crossbreed of corgis and dachshunds), Candy and Vulcan. She also has some Labradors who are primarily kenneled at Sandringham.