Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the film Mrs. Doubtfire on Nov. 22, some members of the cast reunited on Oct. 24 for a special that will air during The Today Show next month. Attendees included Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence and Lisa Jakub, who played the children of Sally Field's and Robin Williams' characters in the film, as well as Pierce Brosnan, who played their mom's new boyfriend, Stu.

Brosnan shared a sweet photo of the four of them on Instagram, writing, "Guess who? Today, after 25 years, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many."

Brosnan also noted Field's absence, remarking, "Sally is on tour with her new book." Per HuffPost, the star is currently promoting her new memoir In Pieces and was unable to make the reunion.

As for the late Williams, who died by suicide in 2014, Brosnan wrote, "Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories."

According to People, Jakub teased the reunion on Tuesday, Oct. 23. She shared a video of herself at an airport on Instagram, wherein she said, “I am on my way to Los Angeles and I am doing that because of a certain significant anniversary that is coming up next month and, uh, a couple of fake siblings that I used to have.”

She also shared a video on Wednesday featuring Brosnan showing off a photo of herself, Wilson and Lawrence at the 1993 Mrs. Doubtfire premiere. He slowly pulls back to show the three as they are now, before jumping in to take photos with them.

“Stepdad!” Wilson said in the video.

“Stepdad Stu!” Brosnan replied.

Since Mrs. Doubtfire premiered 25 years ago, Brosnan has been especially busy with his film career and Field has gone on to star in Brothers and Sisters as well as long-running medical drama ER. Wilson has done some voice acting work for series like BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6 the Series, in addition to writing a book. Jakub is now a writer and yoga teacher and Lawrence announced his engagement to Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke in the spring.

It's clear that Williams and Field were missed, from Brosnan's Instagram comments alone. There's no official air date for the Mrs. Doubtfire reunion special yet, but we can only imagine it will be an emotional and hilarious time — just like the film itself.