Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just made a big announcement: The pair will be starring in an hour-long Christmas special on NBC.

According to a statement, the special — aptly named "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" — will air on Nov. 28, and while the program will largely focus on Legend's upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas, it will also include the couple’s family, friends and other yet-to-be-announced performers.

Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs for NBC Entertainment, told TV Insider, "[W]hat John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we're thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special. It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone."

Of course, the move makes sense. This is Legend’s third collaboration with the network. He starred in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in April and is slated to join The Voice next spring. Plus, Teigen and Legend are one of America's most beloved celebrity couples. Who doesn't want to watch them in primetime?

Legend announced his upcoming album and 10-city tour on Oct. 1 with the help of his family and friends.

His album A Legendary Christmas is slated to hit stores on Oct. 26.

As for the special, while the details remain vague, we are sure Legend and Teigen will make the evening memorable and bring us cute couple moments to spare.