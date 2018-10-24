It's been a whirlwind year for Jennifer Garner, who is not only juggling promoting high-profile projects like her action film Peppermint or her HBO series Camping, but also navigating her life, which has included finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck. Now, it would seem that Garner's potentially off the market once again with new reports, including one from People, connecting her to Cali Group CEO John Miller.

Jennifer Garner Reveals What She Learned From Marrying (& Divorcing) Ben Affleck

“They are casually dating but it’s not serious,” a source told People. “He hasn’t met her kids.”

Alternately, Us Weekly claims that while the relationship is in fact still in its early stages, it might not be for much longer. The publication claims that multiple sources put Garner and Miller as having been together for six months and that things are getting serious.

Garner only recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, to whom she was married for a decade before separating in June 2015 and filing for divorce initially in April 2017. The three-year process came to a close after Affleck’s third stint in rehab, which ended in early October.

Affleck is allegedly taking the news of Garner moving on in stride according to Us Weekly. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another. They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy,” claimed a source.

So, for those unfamiliar, who is Miller exactly?

Per Newsweek, the Cali Group CEO heads the company responsible for Miso Robotics and the restaurant chain CaliBurger — which is pioneering the use of robotics in the fast food industry. Their robotic burger-turning “Flippy” tool, along with other automated technology such as self-ordering kiosks, is a CaliBurger trademark.

Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly Dating Again but Keeping It Quiet

Like Garner, Miller is just finalizing a divorce. He and concert violinist Caroline Campbell separated in 2014 after almost a decade of marriage. Like Garner, Miller has children from his prior marriage — a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter according to Us. As a reminder, this is similar to the ages of Garner's children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

It's easy to get excited over any new celebrity relationship, but we should note that neither Garner nor Miller have publicly confirmed their connection, romantic or otherwise. Perhaps the ultimate takeaway from this story is that Garner is moving on in her life and finding her bliss — and we certainly can't fault her for that.