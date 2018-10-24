Prepare to feel old, because Tuesday marked a milestone anniversary for Britney Spears’ iconic hit "…Baby One More Time." The wildly successful song turned 20 on Tuesday (can you even believe?) and Spears, clearly feeling sentimental and not wanting to let the anniversary go by, took to Twitter to commemorate the occasion.

“It’s hard to put into words what today means to me…” the pop star wrote. “20 years ago, the world heard my music for the first time! So much has happened since then… but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1….”

Loading...

Spears followed that tweet up with a second, reiterating her appreciation to her fans. “Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!! Love you all!!” she gushed, including the link to a YouTube video celebrating the song’s 20th anniversary.

Loading...

In nostalgia-filled archival clips included in the video, a young Spears is seen marveling over the possibility she could one day hear “… Baby One More Time” on the airwaves, saying, “If I hear my song on the radio, I’ll just be, like, crazy. I’d be like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ I think that’d be so cool. I would love that — that’d be a great experience.”

Of course, as we all now know, the song didn’t just get radio play — it was a wildly successful single that ended up catapulting Spears into superstardom. Per Billboard's report on her album sales to date, the ...Baby One More Time record has sold over 10 million copies.

Feeling your age yet? We are too. But, hey, take heart in the fact that — two decades and two kids later — Spears is still doing her thing and doing it well. Nine months after the final show of her four-year "Britney: Piece of Me" residency, she announced her return to Las Vegas with a brand-new residency.

Loading...

Spears made the announcement Oct. 18 via live stream broadcast on the Ellen DeGeneres YouTube channel, revealing that the residency, titled "Domination," will launch at Park Theater at Park MGM in February 2019.

Even though “… Baby, One More Time” isn’t the only song turning 20 this year (other hits include “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain, “Truly Madly Deeply” by Savage Garden and “How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes), it's certainly one that is a prime candidate for celebration and commemoration.