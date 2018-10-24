Is that a glimmer of hope on the horizon, Grey’s Anatomy fans? Could Dr. April Kepner one day roam the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital again? Sarah Drew, who played April for nine years, isn’t ruling anything out.

“I’ll never say never because they are my family,” the actor, who played Kepner for nine seasons, told ET in an exclusive interview published this week. “I still love everyone over there. I love that community and I still have such an incredible space in my heart for everyone over there.”

It certainly sounds promising, especially when you consider the fact that Drew’s character has a young daughter with Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who remains on the show. All things considered, future cameos from Dr. Kepner don’t seem that far-fetched.

But — and it’s a big but — Drew was also quick to note that leaving the character behind in the first place required a lot of her, mentally and emotionally.

Drew explained that “because of how it went down,” she felt it was necessary to make a more finite break from the character she’d inhabited for nearly a decade. “There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of it all, so I really have said goodbye to her,” Drew shared, adding, “I’ve loved her and I’ve said thank you to her and I’ve enjoyed my journey being with her.”

That doesn’t take away from the love she has for the character, of course. Drew admits Kepner is never far, saying, “She feels like an appendage. She’s a person, she’s a real person in my life. It’s a long time to embody someone nine months out of the year and I really had to say goodbye to her.”

Still, Drew reiterated that she isn’t necessarily closing that door forever. “I think saying hello again would be hard,” she said. “But again, I’ll never say never.”

Drew, along with fellow fan favorite Jessica Capshaw, left the super-popular ABC medical drama at the close of the 14th season in what has widely been reported as a sort of unceremonious culling. Drew had previously been with Grey’s since season six.