From zombies to natural disasters, when it comes to movies dealing with apocalyptic scenarios, it feels like we've seen the world end in numerous ways. But Netflix's new movie, Bird Box, ups the ante — an unknown force causes individuals to see what they fear most... and then die.

More: The 12 Scariest Movies You Can Stream Right Now

The film, which stars Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich, takes viewers on a thrilling and terrifying journey through a postapocalyptic world where folks are trying to do one thing: survive. However, it quickly becomes apparent that doing so isn't easy because the force terrorizing people is largely unknown (and unseen in the trailer). As the trailer description for Bird Box (as seen on YouTube) puts it: "When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see 'it,' you take your life."

Yeah, that's totally not ominous or freaky or reminiscent of the other big 2018 horror movie about sensory deprivation, A Quiet Place, at all.

Loading...

In the trailer, we see protagonist Malorie (played by Bullock) and her sister (played by Paulson) leaving the hospital after Malorie, who is pregnant, gets an ultrasound. As the sisters are leaving, it becomes clear something is happening after people begin to hurt themselves without warning. As the trailer unfolds, we see Malorie has joined with a group finding shelter from this unseen terror and doing everything to avoid seeing "it" by hunkering down in a darkened house with covered windows. But at one point, one character says, "We can't stay here," and the group ventures outside, which definitely means things will likely get pretty bad pretty quickly; this definitely can't be good.

More: The 10 Best Halloween TV Episodes to Watch on Netflix

This isn't the first time Bullock and Paulson have shared the screen. Earlier this year, the pair starred together in the all-female ensemble heist comedy Ocean's 8. While Bird Box is a much darker film, director Susanne Bier told People the duo still brought some levity to the set, ostensibly capitalizing on their previous working relationship.

“They are a bit like sisters. Like between takes, they were talking one time and I was like, ‘Hey girls, I’m actually trying to direct you,'" Bier said. "It was hugely important that there be a sense of humor in it, that it wasn’t gonna be a just entirely dark, scary film.”

It's nice to know Bullock and Paulson helped keep spirits high while filming because, if the trailer is any indication, Bird Box is going to be a serious thrill ride. Keep an eye out for the film when it drops on Dec. 12.