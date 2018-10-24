A new celebrity mentor is set to join The Voice, and she’ll undoubtedly help the show hit a high note — literally and figuratively. Per TVLine, Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey will come on board for season 15 to serve as a key advisor in the Knockout Rounds. According to the report, Carey’s stint on the NBC series starts Monday, marking the pop diva’s return to TV and, more specifically, to reality TV singing competitions.

Carey's move to The Voice may surprise some fans given Carey’s past comments about her time as a judge on American Idol season 12. In interviews, Carey has called the gig “the worst experience of my life” and something she would “never want to be involved with” again. The music icon threw shade at Idol as recently as June, when she told Jimmy Kimmel her time on the show was “bleak.”





But it looks like Mimi is open to giving reality TV singing competitions another shot, and this time, she’ll have the chance to collaborate directly with another strong female in entertainment: Jennifer Hudson, whose team Carey will mentor.

“The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away,” Carey gushed in a Today segment focused on the news, adding, “It’s like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent.”

Of course, joining The Voice isn’t the only gig Carey has lined up right now. Earlier this month, the singer announced the title and release date of Caution — her upcoming 15th studio album, which will drop Nov. 16. The first for Carey since 2014, the album will include Carey’s two recently released singles, “GTFO” and “With You,” among others.

You can catch Carey on The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC starting Monday, Oct. 29.