On Tuesday, there was a potentially scary situation involving Meghan (née Markle), Duchess of Sussex, during her royal tour with Prince Harry. Thankfully, it turned out fine in the end. The Associated Press reported a Kensington Palace spokesperson told them Meghan's solo visit to the Suva Market in Fiji had to be cut short because of crowd-management issues. She wasn't harmed and reportedly handled the ordeal calmly.

According to the AP, Meghan visited Suva Market to meet female vendors, who are also involved in the United Nations Women's project Markets for Change. Seeing as Meghan became a U.N. Women's Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership in 2015 and is a huge supporter of women in so many ways, this sounds like the perfect trip for the royal.

However, what was supposed to be a 15-minute visit was cut in half "due to concerns about the large crowd that came to greet her in the relatively confined space," the AP reported. Eventually, after "throngs of people spilled into surrounding streets," Meghan was "whisked through by security personnel."

People reported on Wednesday that Meghan didn't appear concerned about the incident. Apparently, she was "calm and waved at the crowd" on her way back to her car.

A "royal source" also spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said, "The Duchess was only due to drop in at the market; it was only meant to be an extension of the reception at the High Commission. There were much bigger crowds than people had been anticipating, and there were a lot of people cramped into the market."

On Monday, Reuters reported Kensington Palace released a statement saying Meghan was cutting back on royal tour events, but only for a couple of days. "After a busy program, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour," the palace's statement read.

The reason behind her schedule change was never clarified, but seeing as she's pregnant with her first child, it would make sense if Meghan needed some extra time to rest between multiple royal tour engagements.

Despite all of the chaos, it sure seems like Meghan is handling everything like the royal she is.