Here’s something you probably never thought you’d hear: Dolly Parton just revealed Jennifer Aniston sang on the new soundtrack for the Netflix film Dumplin’.

Intrigued? We are too.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Parton unveiled the soundtrack’s cover art and track list on Monday — showing that Aniston and costar Danielle Macdonald performed on a track titled “Push and Pull.”

While the actors were reportedly nervous to sing background vocals on the track, Parton insists they did a great job.

It isn’t the first time Aniston has flexed her singing chops, and it apparently won’t be the last. In addition to bit singing scenes in 2001’s Rock Star and 2014’s Cake, Aniston has serenaded Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s daytime talk show before.

She’s also set to star in the upcoming musical The Goree Girls, based on the true story of eight female prisoners-turned-country western act at the Texas Goree Prison in the 1940s.

Which brings us back to Dumplin’.

ICYMI, the movie Dumplin’ is a film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Julie Murphy. The book tells the story of Willowdean Dickson, a self-proclaimed “fat girl” who decides to empower herself by competing in her small town’s beauty pageant to prove she belongs just as much as any other girl.

Not surprisingly, music plays a role in Dumplin’ — so it was understandably a big deal when Parton signed on to write new, original music for the film.

As for how Aniston factors into the book-turned-film, she’ll play Rosie Dickson, the mother of Willowdean (played by Macdonald).

Also starring in the film will be Odeya Rush, Luke Benward, Maddie Baillio, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Ginger Minj and Georgie Flores.

While Dumplin’ doesn't hit theaters until Dec. 7, you don’t have to wait that long to hear Aniston’s pipes in it. The soundtrack will be released on Nov. 30, and preorders kick off on Nov. 2.

In addition to “Push and Pull,” the 12-song album includes “Here I Am” (with Sia), “Dumb Blonde” (with Miranda Lambert) and “Holdin’ on to You” (with Elle King).