What you see isn’t always what you get with Kelly Ripa, and her hubby Mark Consuelos knows that better than most. But hey, as Ripa tells, it keeps the longtime couple’s relationship young.

“Every date with Mark is like a first date in your sophomore year of high school. Every date,” Ripa tells her best friend, Rachael Harris, in the first episode of her new Facebook Watch series Heads and Faces.

“Like, every date he’s like, ‘Is this OK? Is this OK? Is this OK? Can I touch you here? Can I touch you there?’” Ripa revealed before elaborating that it had more to do with the Live! host’s accessories, so to speak, than anything else.

“He’s never sure what’s glued in, what’s clipped in, what’s actually a part of my body and what’s maybe just temporarily a part of my body,” she jokes. “When he undresses me, he’s the one that coined the phrase ‘I’m a human pinata.’ Because at the end of the night — and I don’t want to brag, but after a night with me — it’s like party favors all over the floor.”

Only, Ripa assures her friend it is anything but the kind of sexy fun it sounds like. “There’s false eyelashes, there’s hair extensions, there’s chicken cutlets, those are on the floor. You name it. Anything that I try to look like a female in person,” she jokes.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that marriage, no?

In all seriousness, though, Ripa and Consuelos couldn’t be cuter together if they tried. This anecdote is simply the latest in a long line of instances in which the husband and wife show their support for each.

You needn’t look far for proof, either — the two consistently gush over each other on Instagram. On Oct. 2, Consuelos posted a photo of Ripa to Instagram, captioning it, “Happy Birthday Sexy!! I love you like a kid loves cake!!”

In September, Ripa gave a shout-out to the couple’s love story, posting a picture of the pair on a beach somewhere. “We’ve left over a million sandy foot prints on various beaches over the past 23 years,” she mused, before joking, “We did the math. Well @instasuelos did the math. I don’t do math.”

The couple, who celebrated 22 years of marriage this May, eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 after meeting and falling in love on the set of the soap opera All My Children.

Ripa and Consuelos have three kids: sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, and daughter Lola, 17. Michael has been starring on the hit CW series Riverdale as the younger version of Consuelos’ character, Hiram Lodge.