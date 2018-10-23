In September, it was revealed that a significant character would die in Modern Family season 10. Of course, fans have been wondering exactly who that would be, and now they can rule out one character. According to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, a human will die, not an animal.

That's right; fans can rest somewhat easy knowing Jay's beloved dog, Stella, will be sticking around the Pritchett household.

On Saturday, at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles Gala, Ferguson told E! News, "It's definitely a person, not the dog. I've been hearing rumors about the dog, it's not the dog. It's no animal, it's a human being."

As for Ferguson's character, will Mitchell survive? He told E! News, "I'll just say I haven't been at work in a few weeks. I'm just kidding. Or am I?"

Modern Family cocreator Christopher Lloyd dished to Entertainment Weekly in September that the first half of this season will see a character death — one he labeled "significant."

Lloyd told EW, "We’re handling some bigger life events in this season. We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it."

The executive producer wouldn't give further details, but he did say the death involves a "significant character on the series," which will cause a "moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes."

It's hard to imagine any character dying on Modern Family, but it's definitely going to happen. It doesn't seem possible for a main character to die, but who knows when it comes to the ABC comedy? If it's not someone fans see in every episode, then who could it be? There's been speculation that either Mitchell and Claire's mom, DeDe (Shelley Long), or Phil's dad, Frank (Fred Willard), could be the one the family will say goodbye to.

Whichever character is going to die, the episode sounds like it's going to be an emotional one for not only fans, but also the characters. Just go ahead and stock up on tissues now, because you're probably going to need them.