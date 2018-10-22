Sarah Hyland is once again dealing with unsolicited advice on her Instagram page. The actor, who's been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia and chronic illness since she had a kidney transplant in 2012, has explained repeatedly that her fluctuating weight is a result of her health issues, but apparently, that's not enough for some fans. Luckily, her boyfriend, Wells Adams, has come to her defense against people who think they have a right to comment on her body and refuse to listen to Hyland herself.

After Hyland posted a throwback photo on Sunday, one commenter felt the need to express their "concern" over how thin she is.

In a capture posted by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, the social media user wrote, “May catch a lot of shit for this, but @sarahhyland you have a large fan base, filled with both fans who care for your well being and those who are ‘yes-men’ and will say whatever to make you happy. Me, I’m the type of fan who [is] really concerned. You look really unhealthy. Being that skinny can’t be safe. Now go on and lynch me for expressing myself.”

In response, Adams wrote, “You, your [sic] the type of fan who’s a douche bag.”

This isn't the first time Adams has come to his girlfriend's defense. Earlier this month, he told another commenter to "eat shit" when they wrote that Hyland should "eat a doughnut" after she posted a bikini picture on Oct. 5. In August, Hyland said on her Instagram story, “I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye.”

Adams was quick to step in with his own Instagram Story. He said, “Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is — she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore."

Hyland and Adams have been living together since July after dating for about a year. It's awesome that he is so vocally in her corner on social media, especially since the shame she receives is so tone-deaf. If anyone wants to police Hyland's body in a public forum, they should be prepared for Hyland to stand up for herself and also get ready for some choice words from Adams. These two are clearly there for each other in a big way, and we hope that never changes.

