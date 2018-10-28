The 2018-2019 television season is ushering in a brand new class of talk show hosts in both the daytime and late-night landscape, and they're all ready to claim their turf and hopefully make a mark on the entertainment, news and social media scene.

Launching a talk show is no easy task, though — just ask Harry Connick Jr., Katie Couric, Queen Latifah and Meredith Vieira, who all worked hard to make their now-canceled shows a success. The television audience is finicky, and grabbing a share of viewers is getting harder to do when there are so many options out there.



We've taken a look at some of the new players in the talk show field. A few of the shows have already debuted, and the others will be premiering at some point in 2019.

1. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has been one of the best talk show guests over the last few years. She's exciting, spontaneous and downright funny. But can she carry her own show?

NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution is banking on Clarkson's high likability and pairing The Kelly Clarkson Show with Ellen DeGeneres' long-running daytime show. Clarkson will be the lead-in for Ellen in the fall of 2019.

Clarkson already has one adjustment to make after filming the pilot — knowing when it's the guest's turn to talk.

“It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in September. “That’s the only thing I’ve gotta work on: listening.”

2. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall is finally getting a chance to shine after she departed NBC when they gave her morning Today Show slot to Megyn Kelly. Hall is jumping to ABC, where her show will air in at least eight cities beginning in the fall of 2019. She announced the news on the same day that she revealed the recipients of this year's Voices of the Year Awards at the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit in New York City.

Hall is hoping to take a more focused look at news from a local level on her show.

“Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company," she stated in a Sept. 24 press release. "The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney/ABC, that’s what we’ll deliver."

3. Alec Baldwin

The Alec Baldwin Show had a very rough premiere night on Oct. 14, with guests Robert DeNiro and Taraji P. Henson. A little over 2 million viewers tuned in. Baldwin's second week showed a 5 percent increase thanks to guest Kim Kardashian West making an appearance.

Will that slight ratings increase continue with Week 3 guests Ricky Gervais and Jeff Bridges? That's going to be a tough mountain to climb.

4. RuPaul

Another major competitor in the Fall 2019 daytime talk show scene will be RuPaul. It's hard to believe this idea didn't happen sooner, given his success with RuPaul's Drag Race over the years.

The show is expected to syndicated around the country, and RuPaul wants to stay away from typical talk show segments like cooking and exercising. He wants to bring his own unique perspective to the table, which could be a big bonus in a very crowded 2019 field.

5. Busy Philipps

E! is getting back into the late-night talk show game with the Busy Philipps-helmed show Busy Tonight. From the promo clip alone, it looks the female version of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live — celebs, cocktails and a whole bunch of gossipy dish.

The show will air four nights a week beginning Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Philipps' guests have not been announced yet, but she told Newsweek her dream guests are Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts.

6. Michael Strahan & Sara Haines

GMA Day replaced The Chew after it was canceled earlier this year in order to make room for a third hour of Good Morning America. The show premiered on Sept. 10, and it gives the viewer a predictable but fun afternoon hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. GMA Day follows the Good Morning America formula, but without the hard news angle.

“I want people to have an hour a day where they can check out of their lives and be happy,” Haines said in the premiere episode. “I know you’ll leave happier. And you may leave smarter, on a good day.”

7. Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald is not everyone's cup of tea when it comes to comedians. For viewers looking for something quirky and offbeat, Macdonald wins this game hands-down with Norm Macdonald Has a Show on Netflix.

His first season premiered on Sept. 14 with 10 episodes lasting 30 minutes each. Some of his Season 1 guests include David Letterman, Drew Barrymore and Michael Keaton. It should be pretty easy to binge-watch these shows if you're looking for some off-color humor.

8. Hasan Minhaj

In November, former Daily Show contributor Hasan Minhaj will debut his own politically minded talk show on Netflix, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. A seasoned stand-up comedian, Minhaj will blend his own sense of humor with discussions on current sociopolitical issues facing the nation and the world at large.

With so many new options to choose from in late-night and daytime television, who will you be watching in the coming year?