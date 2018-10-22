If you think you're ready for Game of Thrones' final season, think again. Every bit of info we receive about the upcoming eighth season has us holding our breath in anticipation of how the epic HBO series will take a bow. But that's not all! Apparently, we also have a reunion special to look forward to — which is likely to be just as emotional as saying our goodbyes to Westeros if it actually happens.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sean Bean — who played Ned Stark for just one season of GoT before he was written off the show — admitted that while he hasn't necessarily kept in touch with the rest of his GoT family since leaving the show, he did just see them all. At the same time. For a reunion.

"I’ve only seen them on a couple of occasions. Last time was about four weeks ago in Belfast," Bean said. "Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together. It was good! It’s funny. With work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time."

Um, what?!

When he was asked for clarification, Bean added, "Yes, it was for season eight, the last one. So, they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast, and he kind of hosted the evening."

This is certainly an odd throw-away comment, but it potentially points to two things: a private series after-party or a reunion special that will actually air once season eight is over. As noted by Bustle, it's uncommon for networks to air reunion specials immediately after a show has wrapped filming. Plus, HBO hasn't announced anything of the sort. However, if Bean was at a private after-party, then O'Brien's attendance doesn't make a lot of sense, which works in favor of the theory that a reunion TV special is happening.

Since HBO keeps things tightly under wraps, it's possible Bean wasn't supposed to mention this reunion at all, hence why he is playing coy about it all. Who knows? Regardless, we'll have to wait at least a year to find out what he meant — the eighth and final season of GoT is slated to air sometime in the first half of 2019, so if a reunion special is coming, it won't be for a while yet.