It's been a busy time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their 16-day royal tour across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in addition to the couple announcing Meghan's pregnancy. They certainly have a lot on their plates, but even more so for Meghan (known before her marriage as Meghan Markle), who appears to be needing rest now that she's expecting her first child with Prince Harry.

More: Prince Harry Kicks Off Invictus Games With a Nod to Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

On Sunday, Reuters reported (via The New York Times) Kensington Palace released a statement to Australia's SBS news, which revealed Meghan is cutting back on her royal tour events.

"After a busy program, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour," the palace's statement read.

More: Prince Harry Discusses Meghan Markle's Pregnancy in the Most Bashful Way

On Friday, Sky News reported Meghan had revealed she's already feeling the effects of pregnancy. According to an Australia local, Charlotte Waverly, who spoke with the duchess, "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4.30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."

On Oct. 15, People also reported a royal source dished that Meghan had her 12-week ultrasound and was "feeling well."

An explanation for Meghan taking a break was not provided by the palace, but there's a good chance she's simply focusing on her health in addition to her child's well-being. Her royal tour with Harry is definitely a busy one, with a lot of events, speeches and interactions with the public. Really, anyone would need a break.

Loading...

Just because Meghan is trimming her schedule doesn't mean she won't be seen at all during the remainder of their first tour as husband and wife. Most recently, Meghan was seen performing her royal duties on Fraser Island in Australia on Monday. So she's still around but won't be seen as often as Harry over the next couple of days.

Speaking of the prince, he's continued with the tour as scheduled and is expected to attend events solo whenever Meghan needs rest. For example, he attended the cycling event at the 2018 Invictus Games by himself while Meghan took a break. For those unaware, Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a way to celebrate wounded and recovering service members and veterans.

As of Monday, Meghan and Harry are on Day 7 of their tour, meaning nine days remain. Even though Meghan is taking an understandable break to take care of herself, there are still plenty of wonderful moments to be had with both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.