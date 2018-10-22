Fast on the heels of last week’s premiere of ABC’s The Conners, fans of the spinoff already have something new to be excited about. Per Matthew Broderick’s rep, the seasoned actor will soon be making an appearance on the show.

According to USA Today, “There Won’t Be Blood” will air on Oct. 30, in which Broderick is expected to play Peter — an onscreen love interest for Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

Given the episode airs Halloween week and is Halloween-themed, it wouldn’t be surprising if some zany shenanigans between the two were involved. Especially considering the IMDB plot summary for the episode reads: “Jackie introduces someone new to the family at the Halloween party and insists that Dan vet him, only to immediately wish that she hadn’t.”

Yes, please! Broderick’s comedic brilliance will undoubtedly pair well with the likes of John Goodman and the gang. Sadly, it appears as though Broderick’s role will be relegated to the one episode — for now at least.

With four movies and one television show in various stages of production, Broderick’s schedule is understandably full.

Up next, the two-time Tony winner will voice a character in Paramount’s upcoming animated film Wonder Park opposite Jennifer Garner and will star in the Tribeca Film Festival “Audience Favorite” To Dust.

On the upcoming third season of FX’s Better Things, Broderick will play a counselor opposite Emmy-nominated lead Pamela Adlon. And in his first regular TV series role, the veteran actor will star in Netflix’s upcoming high school apocalypse dramedy Daybreak as the school principal.

Longtime Broderick fans will surely note that Daybreak puts the actor back in the setting that first launched him to fame: a high school, much like the one he inhabited (or, rather, ditched) in the 1986 cult classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

So, who knows? Should The Conners continue to do well, perhaps Broderick will reappear for a future arc once a break in his busy schedule opens up.

Based on its early numbers, the Roseanne reboot's spinoff should be around awhile — the premiere brought in 10.5 million viewers, becoming the biggest same-day premiere for a new show this season.