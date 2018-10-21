From Real Housewife to, well, real-life wife — Camille Grammer just got hitched. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tied the knot with boyfriend David C. Meyer on Saturday at a private beach club in Hawaii, according to People.

“This is my next chapter. I’m so excited to start our life together,” Grammer, 50, told People.

Both of Grammer’s children (with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer) took part in the ceremony. Daughter Mason, 16, served as a bridesmaid, while son Jude, 14, walked Grammer down the aisle. So sweet!

Grammer and Meyer dated for more than a year before getting engaged in October 2017. They met in Malibu, where he resides. At the time of the engagement, a source reportedly close to the couple told People, “They’re just in love. There’s a casualness and easiness to their relationship. They’re a really happy, kind couple. He really loves her for her.

Naturally, Grammer had some of her RHOBH ladies there to share in her big day. Castmate Kyle Richards served as a bridesmaid in the Hawaiian-inspired outdoor nuptials, while fellow Housewives Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna attended as guests.

On Friday, presumably at the rehearsal dinner, Richards posted a photo of the women — with the beautiful bride to be — standing poolside, adorned with leis.

On Saturday, she posted a photo of the group sans Grammer with the wedding tent (and a rainbow, to boot!) in the background.

Several of Grammer’s other Housewives castmates couldn’t attend. Erika Jayne, who is currently on tour, had a performance in Chicago on Sunday. Denise Richards is on location in Connecticut filming a project with former Starship Troopers co-star Patrick Muldoon.

As for fellow Housewife and fan favorite Lisa Vanderpump, a reason for her absence wasn’t immediately clear. However, Grammer told People she “understands” and respects Vanderpump’s decision, saying, “Lisa was very apologetic about it.”

Grammer, a former model, starred on RHOBH for the first two seasons before taking on a guest role in subsequent years.