If you need your hope in humanity restored today, look no further than Keith Urban. On Thursday, the country music superstar made a pitstop in Toledo, Ohio to serenade a gravely ill fan who couldn’t make it to his concert.

More: Keith Urban Reveals What Makes Him Have a Good Cry

Twenty-five-year-old Marissa English — whose health conditions include an inoperable brain cyst, cerebral palsy and severe scoliosis, according to ET — is currently in hospice care at Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital.

Loading...

To say she is an Urban fan would be an understatement.

“She has memorabilia from a couple of the concerts we’ve been to,” her mother shared with WTOL. “She has a T-shirt that we put on a pillow that’s beside her all the time. It’s actually cute because we’ll pick up the pillow and hug it and kiss it… She’ll point at it and say, ‘Mr. Hottie.’”

When nurses discovered English’s love for Urban and realized she would be too sick to attend his Graffiti U tour, they started a social media campaign to get Urban to visit English in the hospital.

More: 16 Adorable Quotes from Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban About Their Family

“We knew how important it was to Marissa to be at that concert tonight and since she wasn’t able to we were hoping to try and find some way to have Keith make a connection with her,” nurse Jan Cassity told WTOL.

Loading...

And on Thursday, Urban did just that — swinging by before his concert that evening to sit at the bedside of his “number 1 fan” and serenade her with “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

English appeared visibly moved by the performance, reaching out for Urban's hand as the song ended. Her family watched emotionally from around the room.

Later that night at Toledo’s Huntington Center, Urban dedicated his concert to English.