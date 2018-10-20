True to form, Prince Harry — a royal of the people — is already sharing his and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with the world. At the 2018 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday evening, Harry couldn’t resist making a reference to the couple’s baby.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he told the crowd at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to celebrate the joy of our newest addition with you all.”

Say it with us now: awwwww!

The Invictus Games — an event Harry founded in 2014 as a way to honor the healing power of sports for wounded and recovering service members and veterans — bear a sort of special resonance for the couple, who made their first official public debut at last year’s ceremonies.

Earlier in the day, the couple geared up for the night’s festivities by attending the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, where they proved their parental prowess by playing with kids and remote-controlled cars.

The royal couple wore matching black Invictus Games shirts. Markle paired hers with tortoiseshell sunnies, a crisp white blazer, black skinny pants and matching black heels. Harry also looked sharp, yet comfortable in sunnies and gray jeans.

On Monday, hours after Harry and Markle arrived in Australia, the pair put any speculation to rest by confirming Markle is indeed expecting their first child.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” Kensington Palace posted on Instagram.

According to People, Markle has had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well” so far. Or, you know, as well as can be expected. As any mother knows, every pregnancy comes with its own unique set of challenges.

Earlier this week, Markle described adapting to hers. “Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” local reporter Charlotte Connell, who is also expecting, said (per People). “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the stop in Australia as part of their first royal tour as a married couple. After leaving Australia, they’ll continue on to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand before heading back to Kensington Palace in early November.