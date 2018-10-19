We can't get enough of our favorite Bachelor In Paradise couple. When Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti get married next year, a familiar face will be waiting at the end of the aisle to officiate the ceremony and they are clearly very excited about it; honestly, so are we. The couple revealed via Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 18 that fellow Bachelor Nation alum Tanner Tolbert will assist them in exchanging vows at their August 2019 wedding, which they've apparently wanted for some time.

On Thursday, Haibon shared a super-sweet photo of him and Iaconetti holding hands on an idyllic pier in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with Tolbert behind them holding his hands out as if a book was in them. The posed pic is captioned, "Dearly beloved, @tanner.tolbert is officiating our wedding in August 2019. This is a preview of things to come."

In the bottom part of the frame, Tolbert's daughter Emmy is clearly trying to get in on the action — maybe as a flower girl? According to Entertainment Tonight, Haibon and Iaconetti are currently on vacation in Puerto Rico with Tolbert, his wife Liz Roper, and their daughter. That seems like a great time to discuss the upcoming nuptials — and ask Tolbert to officially participate in the ceremony.

Also on Thursday, Tolbert shared a snap of the group standing together in matching, clear, plastic rain ponchos. Haibon is holding little Emmy, which prompted several fans to comment on the photo about how great he'll be as a dad.

Tolbert also reposted Haibon's photo from the pier, writing, "Who cries the most at their wedding? Jared, Ashley, or me???" Our money is on all three of them, if we're honest.

Tolbert agreeing to officiate the wedding is a big deal for his Bachelor In Paradise friends. Haibon and Iaconetti told ET in July that they hoped he would agree to officiate the wedding. "I can already see him with his smile again," Haibon said.

Iaconetti added, "He'll provide the laughs, cries. Not just cries, but the laugh cries."

Although the couple hasn't revealed the exact date of their summer wedding, Haibon said it will take place during the first two weeks of August. Iaconetti revealed that they have picked out a venue and she has apparently said yes to a dress. The two are planning to wed in Haibon's native New England, but don't count on seeing it broadcast: Haibon told ET the ceremony likely won't be televised.

It seems like everything is falling into place for this Bachelor In Paradise couple, who attribute their success to become friends first before diving into a romance together. We're glad Tolbert is as excited about officiating the Iaconetti-Haibon wedding as they are and we can't wait to see photos of their big day.