Leah Remini isn't done examining the inner workings of the Church of Scientology. Her award-winning A&E docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, enters its third season in November, and in the new trailer, Remini says she still has several questions about Scientology, which she left in 2013. In addition to her deeper probe into Scientology in season three, she will also be working with co-executive producer Mike Rinder to investigate the Jehovah's Witnesses in a special Scientology and the Aftermath. With trailers dropping for both programs, it would be an understatement to say we are already very curious to see what happens.

More: Leah Remini Claims Talking to Katie Holmes About Scientology Would End Badly

In the trailer for the two-hour special, Scientology and the Aftermath: The Jehovah's Witnesses (premiering Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 9/8c), Remini and Rinder will explore another religion that allegedly has a similar "cultlike" structure to Scientology: the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Loading...

"I thought Jehovah's Witnesses were just nice people knocking on doors," Remini says in the first trailer for the new special. "We have received many letters, 'Please look into the Jehovah's Witnesses.'" The trailer goes on to pull quotes from Remini, Rinder and others, who are apparently sitting in a room together for a conversation about the religion and its structure.

"We owe the people who have asked for our help to actually do something," Rinder says at one point, only adding to the enigmatic air surrounding what will undoubtedly be an intense episode investigating yet another secretive group.

And when it comes to season three of Scientology and the Aftermath (premiering on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 9/8c), expect Remini and Rinder to be just as laser-focused on finding answers and taking their investigation deeper into Scientology. The trailer for season three begins with a bang, with an unseen voice asking, "It's season three. Is there anything with Scientology you're still curious about?" while we see Remini sitting alone in a dark room. She looks around, seeming confused by the question, then says, "Yeah, I'm [bleep] curious."

Loading...

Remini goes on to list what she's curious about, including, "I'm curious about where the leader of Scientology's wife is. I'm curious why someone would have to disconnect from their own daughter because your church thinks they are enemies. I'm curious why you have your members sign nondisclosure agreements and then claim you have nothing to hide."

She also questions why the Church of Scientology has tax-exempt status, reiterating her claims that the church bullies people, has people followed and "destroy[s] their lives utterly." She adds, "Curious? Well, yeah. Since you asked."

More: Leah Remini Has a New Job, & No, It Has Nothing to Do With Scientology

In the past, Remini has come under fire for allegations she has been bullied by the Church of Scientology since leaving the organization in 2013. However, Scientology and the Aftermath won an Emmy in 2017, and A&E has refused to pull the show, even after the church attempted to convince advertisers to boycott. Remini reportedly also has plans to look into cults like NXIVM next.