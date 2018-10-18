It's not even Halloween, but some of us are already gearing up to celebrate winter holidays like Christmas at the end of the year. Every year, Hallmark and Lifetime produce campy original Christmas movies that become our guilty pleasures, but with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu in the original content game too, that means our options for fun Christmas content have only increased with time.

This year, Netflix has at least four original Christmas movies on its release calendar according to Entertainment Weekly. Here's what we know about each.

The Holiday Calendar

Holiday content on Netflix will kick off with a strong dose of psychic activity in The Holiday Calendar starring Kat Graham. Graham plays a photographer who inherits an antique holiday advent calendar that can apparently predict the future. But that's not all — the movie also features eye candy in the forms of Ron Cephas Jones, Quincy Brown and Ethan Peck.

The Holiday Calendar premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix.

The Princess Switch

Netflix is big on royal-themed fare for its Christmas movies this year. In addition to the Christmas Prince sequel (more on that in a sec), there's The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens. In the film, Hudgens plays two roles: Margaret, the Duchess of Montenaro, and a commoner named Stacy who — you guessed it — happens to look exactly like the Duchess. When these two characters magically switch places a week before Christmas, Santa's helper decides to do a little matchmaking. Margaret falls hard for Stacy's coworker (Nashville's Sam Palladio), while Stacy connects with Margaret's fiancé, a prince. Sounds like exactly the kind of body-swapping romance we love.

The Princess Switch premieres Nov. 16 on Netflix.

The Christmas Chronicles

Who knew Father Christmas could be so cool? In The Christmas Chronicles, Kurt Russell dons Santa's famous red coat and white beard and then goes on a mission to save Christmas. He enlists the help of a brother-sister duo along the way and, according to the trailer, flies cars as well as sleighs, employs elves who know how to floss and even sings with a jazz band.

The Christmas Chronicles premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Last year's Netflix original movie A Christmas Prince starring Rose McIver and Ben Lamb generated enough buzz to push Netflix into creating a sequel. In A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, Amber (McIver) and Prince Richard (Lamb) are planning a Christmas wedding one year after she helped him take the crown in the original film. Of course, Amber isn't sure if she's ready to be queen, and Prince Richard has to deal with a major political crisis, which puts a bit of a downer on things. Netflix released a brief teaser trailer for the sequel in May, playing off actual royal weddings that have happened this year.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding premieres Nov. 30 on Netflix.

Which Netflix original Christmas movie are you most looking forward to this year? Frankly, we're equally excited to see what antics the characters get up to in all four.