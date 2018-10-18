Britney Spears has been performing in Las Vegas for many years — to the point that she was basically a fixture for years, with her residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino running from 2013 to 2017. However, Spears ended her tenure at Planet Hollywood on New Year's Eve after that successful four-year run. We may have thought it would be the end of her time in Vegas, but a new report has us thinking chances are good the pop star is going back to Sin City for an exciting new gig.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears is reportedly heading back to Vegas for a new stint at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Spears has yet to officially confirm the news, though ET suspects Spears will share more details when she appears at T-Mobile Arena Spirit Day rally for GLAAD in Vegas on Thursday. That said, Spears has already teased that something big was coming.

During an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance earlier this month, Spears said, “I have a huge announcement to make. My announcement is that I have an announcement. I can’t announce it until Oct. 18." At the time of reporting, she hasn't personally made that big announcement, but goodness knows were looking forward to that sweet, sweet confirmation of these reports.

Of course, until the pop star makes her news official, the reasoning behind her decision remains unclear. However, her reportedly $507,000 contract — $507,000 per show that is — may have something to do with it. Additionally, a source close to Spears also told ET why she is reportedly keen to return to Vegas. "She misses a routine and wants to have one," the source said.

We are happy Spears is doing something big, and if that something big is indeed a residency, then we're excited to see what she has planned for this next go-round.