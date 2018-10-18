Sad news, Orange Is the New Black fans. Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming season 7 will be the series' last, which means it's probably time to stock up on tissues. We don't know how the show will end, but we know it will be super emotional; cast reactions to the news already have us getting misty-eyed.

As reported by E! News, the OITNB cast, including Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew, made a video about the announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 17 and posted it on the show's official Twitter account. The accompanying tweet read, "Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019."

Each of the cast members in the video announce the news in their own way before diving into their feelings on it.

"I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade," Mulgrew said.

"I'm so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together," added Aduba. She later said, "Season 7, you will not be disappointed. It is a season you will not forget. And we're going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted."

"I'm going to miss the hell out of this TV show," Lyonne said. "I love you. I love our whole TV show."

Per E!, series creator Jenji Kohan said in a statement, "After seven seasons, it's time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we've worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."

In another statement, Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, reflected on how groundbreaking OITNB has been throughout its run: "During production of season one, everyone involved with Orange Is The New Black felt like we knew a special secret we couldn't wait to share with the world. Since then, we have laughed, cried, raged, and roared with the women of Litchfield, and every moment spent with them felt like borrowed time—too good to last forever."

Holland added, "We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high. We are grateful to Jenji Kohan and her groundbreaking vision; to her supremely talented team of writers and producers; and to a once-in-a-lifetime cast and crew for creating a truly special work of art that has inspired conversations and connected audiences around the world."

New seasons of OITNB traditionally premiere in the summer and season 7 is slated to drop in 2019. There is no official release date yet, but we believe the cast when they say that it will be a season to remember.