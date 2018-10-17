If you can’t get enough of HGTV’s Property Brothers, you’re in luck. The sibling duo that hosts the series has inspired a brand-new show — only this time, it’s not reality TV. Fox has green-lit a comedy pilot based on Drew and Jonathan Scott’s best-selling memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story.

Here’s what we know so far.

The comedy will be shot in single-camera format and, like the memoir, follow a pair of entrepreneurial twin brothers who realize they make a pretty good team. So, instead of going it alone, they decide to team up in the real estate biz. Sounds familiar, no?

Drew & Jonathan Scott Have Big Plans for the Next Couple of Years

Also worth mentioning is the fact that it remains to be seen whether or not the third Scott brother, JD, will be featured on the show. Although initial reports suggest it will focus on “two brothers,” if the show follows real life, a third brother would definitely factor in through cameos.

Interestingly, the script is being written by another set of identical twins, Jon and Josh Silberman (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). The series, like the memoir that inspired it, will be called It Takes Two.

The Scott Brothers Make Their Latest HGTV Series a Family Affair

The Scotts, proving once again that they’re total renaissance men, will co-executive produce the series, As any good fan knows, the brothers already have a slew of hit series on HGTV: the original Property Brothers along with the hit spinoffs Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home.

The brothers haven’t commented on the scripted series yet, but it could be because they’re still busy with a few other recent developments. In addition to a brand-new children’s book, they’re featured on HGTV Magazine’s first-ever flip-cover issue this month.

If you want to bide your time until they reveal more intel on It Takes Two, you can always binge-watch back episodes of Property Brothers on Hulu.