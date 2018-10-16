On Monday, journalist Piers Morgan decided to pick a fight on Twitter, taking aim squarely at English actor Daniel Craig, who you may recognize as James Bond. The point of contention according to Morgan? That Craig would dare to wear a baby carrier in order to safely carry his infant son while keeping his hands free while he runs errands (yes, seriously). Morgan's comments not only irked the entire internet, but they got Chris Evans to hop on Twitter to clap back at him once and for all over this silly issue.

The dad-shaming began when Morgan shared a photo on Twitter of Craig toting his first child with wife Rachel Weisz. The snapshot, which was taken in August, shows the doting dad out and about in New York City with his child resting in a carrier strapped to his chest.

The mere sight of a man being a decent father was clearly too much for Morgan, who tweeted, “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond.”

Not surprisingly, the Twittersphere wasn’t terribly happy with the Good Morning Britain host’s regressive perspective on parenting. Among those vocal detractors putting Morgan in his place was Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who took the view that many of Craig's internet defenders had: It's not emasculating to keep your child safe or care for them, even when you're in public.

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside,” Evans responded on Twitter.

The fact that Evans stepped in on Craig’s behalf speaks to a very important point. Fathers don't necessarily need to be praised at every turn for caring for their child since that's basically the job description, but they also shouldn't be shamed for the ways in which they care for their kids either.

Twitter agreed wholeheartedly with Evans' stance, with many people praising the actor in the comment section for pointing out this almost-obvious universal truth.

But if you really want to see the comments that win the internet this week (and we're sure Evans would agree), spend time perusing the heartwarming pictures submitted by proud baby-wearing dads. It's much better than any rude commentary about parenting that Morgan has to offer.