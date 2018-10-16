Congrats are in order — and no, we’re not talking about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex's pregnancy news (although that is cause for celebration too). No, today’s big news belongs to Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, who just became parents!

On Monday at 1:58 p.m. local time, Middleton gave birth to a newborn son weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London. As of now, a name has not been released. But per the Daily Mail, “Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

The public has been on baby watch since Middleton and Matthews confirmed in June she was expecting. When she was photographed at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, it was widely speculated Middleton might go into labor any time. That suspicion reached a fever pitch just prior to her actual delivery when Matthews was spotted heading into the hospital on Monday evening.

As reported by People, Middleton’s sister, Kate Middleton (now the Duchess of Cambridge), and brother-in-law, Prince William, issued a statement expressing their excitement over the news: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” the couple reportedly said in the statement via Kensington Palace.

Pippa Middleton and Matthews, a hedge fund manager, got hitched on May 20, 2017 — so, yes, just over a year to the day before Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19, 2018, nuptials. When Middleton and James got engaged back in 2016, a source for People claimed the couple was looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”

And so it begins. Congrats to the happy couple!