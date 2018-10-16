On Monday Kensington Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together. Now that the world knows another royal baby is on the way, Prince Harry is openly talking about Meghan's (née Markle) pregnancy.

The couple is currently on their two-week royal foreign tour, in which they first visited Sydney, Australia. During their trip Down Under, which is timed around their attendance at the 2018 Invictus Games that begin on Oct. 20, Harry made a speech and sweetly included his future child.

In a video tweeted by Omid Scobie, a royal commentator and contributor, on Oct. 16, Harry is heard saying, "It’s great to be back in Australia, and especially even more so, this is my wife’s first trip here, so I’m very excited to show her this incredible country of yours."

Then, he adorably added, "We also, genuinely, couldn’t think of a better place to announce, uh, the upcoming baby, be it a boy or girl, so thank you very much."

The cutest part is it seems like Harry became somewhat shy when talking about Meghan's pregnancy. This is the first time he's opened up publicly about officially becoming a father, so it's understandable if it's strange for him to say the words out loud. Plus, it's an emotional time for the parents-to-be, so maybe he became a bit overwhelmed. There's a chance he also felt awkward talking about it in front of a group people. Whatever the case, his brief mention of his future child was still beyond adorable.

Adding dad to his resume is something Harry's thought about for a long time. Like he told ABC News in 2012, "I've longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job."

And that person is obviously Meghan. As you can see in the photo below, they are going to make the best parents ever.

Upon their royal baby news, the palace announced on Oct. 15, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019." The statement continued, "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Here's hoping Harry and Meghan make more speeches and sweetly talk about their baby, because it just makes all of this even more exciting.