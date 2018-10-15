With awards season right around the corner, it can be tough for moviegoers to decide what they want to see on the big screen when there are so many excellent choices available. Some, of course, stand out as must-sees — and according to Anne Hathaway, if you're on the fence about whether or not to see Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, it's time to take the plunge.

Currently considered 90 percent "fresh" on the film review site Rotten Tomatoes, the 2018 remake of the 1937 film (which has been remade two times previously between then and now too) has struck a chord with viewers, including Hathaway. In an Instagram post featuring the movie poster, she left a glowing review encouraging people not to just see this film, but bask, no, "luxuriate in appreciation" for its beauty.

After remarking on how fast the entertainment industry moves and how easy it is to get obsessed with a movie during opening weekend before rapidly moving onto the next, Hathaway wrote, "We are so fortunate- a ton of worthy, excellent movies are going to come out between now and the end of the year, and our plates are going to become increasingly full. That said, I think A Star is Born is so special, so ambitious, so audacious and so brilliantly human that it shouldn’t just be a news story for one weekend."

She added, "I saw this film back in August at the Venice Film Festival and I still walk around feeling lucky I was in that audience. This film surprised me in the best possible way; it even killed some cynicism that I didn’t know had snuck into my heart. I loved it. I hope you see it. Bravo @ladygaga. Bravo #bradleycooper. Thank you. Encore."

With praise for the film at such a high, from Hathaway as well as others, it seems like A Star Is Born is definitely in the running for nominations come awards season in 2019. We'll have to wait and see how it shakes out against other new and upcoming releases, but we have a good feeling.