Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are taking some time after the birth of their daughter, Rani Rose, to cement their family bond. On Saturday, just a little over a week after Rani's birth, Hudson shared a super-sweet video of Fujikawa entranced by his daughter, which is a feeling most parents can probably understand.

As reported by People, Hudson set the short video to the song "Not Alone" by Patty Griffin. She filtered the video in soft, warm colors, which adds to the tender moment of Fujikawa touching Rani's hair and hands and kissing her on the forehead.

"Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift," Hudson wrote in the caption followed by the hashtag #daddysgirl and a two-heart emoji.

The video is the first time we've seen Fujikawa with Rani Rose, though Hudson shared a newborn picture of her in the hospital captioned, "[O]ur little rosebud," as well as a photo of Rani on her shoulder a few days later captioned, "The early morning calm," with the hashtag #babybubble.

On Oct. 3, Hudson announced Rani Rose's birth in an Instagram slideshow made up of text images showing her full name and the reason behind it. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson wrote. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.” Per People, Fujikawa's father died in 2012.

People also notes that Hudson's two sons are "so excited" to have a little sister, per a source close to the family. “They’ll be protective and sweet to her always," the source said. They added that Hudson has "always wanted a daughter, so this is really a dream come true.”

We're sure Hudson and Fujikawa have taken dozens of photos and videos of their daughter, and we appreciate that they've chosen to share these particularly sweet moments with the world. It's clear they are enjoying the baby bubble, and we hope they're having fun while they're in it.