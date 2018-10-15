Angelina Jolie's new film, Come Away, just wrapped filming in Los Angeles and fans are having a hard time recognizing her in costume, per comments left on a group selfie posted on Instagram by her costar David Oyelowo. It's not just Jolie's look that makes this film unique, though—it's the whole premise.

"Our film COME AWAY is now in the can!" Oyelowo wrote in the caption of his Oct. 14th Instagram post. "Can't wait to share this reimagining of Alice In Wonderland and Peter Pan with you all."

In the comments, fans couldn't quite believe that the woman in a floor-length black dress and loosely-pinned blond curls standing in the front of the crowd behind Oyelowo is Jolie. While several people commented to ask if it was her, one fan asked Oyelowo if he learned anything from her while filming.

“Excellence never sleeps," he replied.

Even more interesting than Jolie's new look, which we first got a glimpse of from People in September, is the description of the film itself. According to Deadline, Come Away is a "prequel" to these two classic novels written by Lewis Carroll and J.M. Barrie: "Before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, they were brother and sister who live an idyllic childhood with parents Jack and Rose (Oyelowo and Jolie) and older brother David. Fate turns their games of tea parties, pirates and lost boys upside down, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland."

In an era of reboots and reunions, it's interesting to see a reimagining of two classic novels that have been adapted for stage, film, and even television multiple times, but never in the same universe. We're especially curious to see how Jolie and Oyelowo work together because they are both such dynamic performers in their own right. Other cast members, according to IMDB, include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Caine, Anna Chancellor and Clarke Peters. Jordan A. Nash and Keira Chansa will play Peter and Alice, respectively.

There is no official release date for Come Away just yet, but with all the new information to process, it's safe to say we're already eagerly awaiting the film's first trailer.