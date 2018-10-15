Last month, fans of The Bachelor Vietnam witnessed history when female contestant Minh Thu confessed her love for another female contestant, Truc Nhu, during a rose ceremony. The episode clip went viral before it was revealed that although the two women left the rose ceremony together, seemingly to pursue romance off-show, Nhu actually returned to the competition after a heart-to-heart with Bachelor Quoc Trung.

Now that moment has been contextualized in a totally unexpected and heartwarming way. After staying in the competition for two more episodes, Nhu has left The Bachelor Vietnam and, in what may be the best part of the whole story, she and Thu are officially dating.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, a public Facebook post made by one user showed a photo of Thu and Nhu together, as well as screenshots of Reddit threads discussing the status of their relationship.

When Nhu decided to stay on the program after Thu confessed her feelings and asked Nhu to leave with her, fans were understandably disappointed. However, according to one Reddit user whose comment is included in the above Facebook post, the decision was agreed upon by both women.

"They wanted to make sure their feelings weren't just a misconception of love because they are so close in the Bachelor share house," the user wrote. "[Nhu] stayed on for 2 more eps and asked to leave the show saying 'She already found what she was looking for and it's waiting for her at home.'"

The Bachelor Vietnam executive producer Anh Tran told NextShark that the two women are, in fact, together at last. “They left the show and have been together since. We delivered on our promise that two people would find love,” Tran said.

The impact of this moment has been felt all across the world, especially following this new update. Another producer on The Bachelor Vietnam, Anh-Thu Nguyen, told NextShark, “As both a queer Vietnamese-American woman and as someone involved in the show who witnessed this first hand, this was a moving and powerful moment showcasing that love is love."

Nguyen continued, “Especially in the context of Vietnamese culture, where family and saving face can often be prioritized over all else, including love, the fact these women made this declaration during the rose ceremony in front of everyone is even more awe-inspiring. It’s been a proud experience to see our clip resonate around the world and become an unexpected platform for discussing LGBTQI+ issues in Vietnam on a global scale.”

Fans are understandably excited about the update to this story. In response to the news, one person tweeted, "This is everything" with a crying emoji, a heart, and victory hands. Another shared screenshots of the rose ceremony beside the new photo of Thu and Nhu and wrote, "REMEMBER THE GIRLS FROM 'THE BACHELOR VIETNAM' ARE OFFICIALLY TOGETHER NOW."

Another added, "OMG!! Minh Thu and Truc Nhu from The Bachelor Vietnam are actually together!!"

The fact that these two women decided to take time in order to be sure of their feelings before diving into a romantic relationship is honestly pretty inspiring. Feelings are probably extra intense in a setting like the Bachelor house, so we respect that they wanted to do things right. We're also happy to see them apparently thriving together and we hope their future is beautiful.