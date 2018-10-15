The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be parents for the first time, Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday. It's been a handful of months since Meghan and Harry's wedding in May but this news, coupled with all of the exciting work they've been doing as part of their royal duties, will surely endear them to fans even more.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace tweeted on Oct. 15. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Meghan sparked pregnancy rumors at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Oct. 12, however, there had been no confirmation at the time, despite the fact it was also reported around that time that Meghan and Harry were actively trying for their first. Seeing as the 37-year-old wore a coat over her dress and didn't remove it in front of the public, onlookers couldn't help but wonder if she was expecting a baby.

According to People, Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is overjoyed about becoming a grandmother. "Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the palace said in a statement.

People also reported the palace said Kate Middleton and Prince William are "delighted" for Meghan and Harry.

Meghan and Harry haven't been shy about starting a family. During their first interview as an engaged couple and after being asked if they'll have children, Harry told the BBC in November 2017 that "I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future."

As for Meghan, she told Canada's Best Health magazine in May 2016, "Other bucket-list items, I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time."

Harry also told ABC News in 2012 that "I've longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job."

Well, it's clear Harry found the right person to be the mother of his children. Meghan's pregnancy is truly joyous news and for fans to be able to celebrate this huge milestone with them is exciting.