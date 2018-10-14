Don’t worry, Michael Bublé fans — the crooner isn’t going anywhere yet. Despite the fact news began circulating this weekend that Bublé was officially retiring from music, the singer’s rep told ET that simply isn’t true.

Per ET on Sunday, when asked about the retirement rumors, Bublé’s rep refuted the claim. So, how did this idea take root?

On Friday, The Daily Mail ran an interview in which Bublé reportedly said that he and his wife Luisana Lupilato’s 5-year-old son Noah’s battle with liver cancer devastated the family — and made them reevaluate their priorities.

So much so, in fact, that Bublé allegedly plans to walk away after the release of his upcoming album, Love.

“I don’t have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism,” Bublé reportedly told the publication of fame. “This is my last interview. I’m retiring. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Whether those comments were taken out of context or not is unclear. But Bublé’s comments concerning his son’s diagnosis and subsequent fight (he’s now in remission) certainly underscore the singer’s new outlook on life.

“My whole being’s changed. My perception of life. I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying,” he told The Daily Mail. “And I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public.”

Nearly losing his son, said Bublé, made him take stock of how silly it was for him to stress over “ticket sales for my tours, what the critics said, what the perception of me might be.”

“I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity. And I’d decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read an interview, and I never have. I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have.”

This isn’t the first time Bublé has admitted his doubts about the future of his career following Noah’s cancer. In July, he opened up about his uncertainty to the Herald Sun.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” he said. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily number one.”

Thankfully, little Noah is “doing very well” now and, per Bublé’s rep, the world-renowned singer doesn’t plan to leave his career just yet.

Still, fans can follow along to see how things shake out once his new album drops on Nov. 16.