For five seasons, Jennifer Garner kicked major butt as Sydney Bristow on Alias. And while fans of that fierce TV series will undoubtedly be happy to hear a reboot is in the works, they may be equally unhappy to hear the new show will be missing one key component: Garner.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner confirmed that the spy who first introduced her to TV audiences could soon be making a comeback. The difference, however, would be that Garner would not be reprising her trademark role.

Loading...

“I’ve heard that there’s an Alias reboot happening, but no one’s talked to me about it. I mean, it would be totally different,” she revealed.

Garner isn’t ruling out a possibility of a cameo, though, saying she’d be “very, very angry” if creator J.J. Abrams didn’t have her on the reboot as a guest star. Accordingly, the actress assumes the reboot is still in the earliest of stages, saying, “But I can’t imagine it being that serious yet because I haven’t heard anything about it at all.”

Happily, Garner is returning to TV (even if not as Bristow). The Peppermint star’s new HBO series, Camping, kicks off its eight-episode run tomorrow night.

“I’ve never thought of returning to TV as some huge thing, so it wasn’t a barrier to me that I had to get over. It was a job,” Garner said. “And it as shot in L.A., and the words were genius, and [showrunners] Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham were a pair that anyone would be so lucky to work with.”

The HBO series presents an interesting dichotomy for Garner.

While she’ll be playing against type as a super-controlling and deeply unlikable woman named Kathryn, the series itself will be full of laughter — and if you’ve spent any amount of time on Garner’s Instagram, you know that the actress fully embraces laughing any chance she gets.

Loading...

And speaking with ABC affiliate 13 On Your Side, Garner described Camping as a welcome reprieve. “I had just finished this action movie and it was so brutal and sad, and I cried all the time,” she shared. “I was so happy at the thought of being in an ensemble comedy with words, words, words and this definitely provided. Once I was on [board], it just kept getting better and better as the cast was rolling in.”

That incredible ensemble cast includes Ione Skye (from the iconic ‘80s film Say Anything), Juliette Lewis (who co-starred with Garner in 2006’s Catch and Release), Chris Sullivan (everyone’s favorite sarcastic brother-in-law from This Is Us) and David Tennant (of Dr. Who and Broadchurch brilliance).

So, tuning into Camping should soften the blow of learning about a Sydney-Bristow-less Alias, right?

Here’s hoping.