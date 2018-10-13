Disney just gave fans their first sneak peek at the live-action remake of Aladdin, and it’s not exactly a whole new world — but that’s a good thing. The magical, albeit brief clip looks amazingly like the animated original.

Even better? The score in the background hints that fans will be treated to songs from the 1992 soundtrack, likely given a modern spin.

More: All the Disney Remakes Happening Through 2019

In the first few seconds of the teaser trailer, the camera pans over the sandy peaks and valleys of Agrabah. In the distance, the palace skyline appears as a bird (presumably Jafar’s parrot Iago!) flies overhead. An instrumental “Arabian Nights” sets the tone as it plays in the background.

Loading...

Got goosebumps yet? OK, we’ll keep going.

Day turns into night, and the parrot swoops beneath a desert arch toward the unforgettable Cave of Wonders — not to mention a silhouette of the villainous Jafar.

Loading...

And then, a familiar voice from within: “Only one may enter here… a diamond in the rough.”

Although we don’t actually get to see the Genie, we get our first glimpse of his home. As the clip ends and an instrumental version of “Friend Like Me” cues up, we see Aladdin (Mena Massoud) reach for Genie’s lamp.

More: Will Smith Discovered the Only Key to Real Happiness

Of course, we do know Genie’s identity. Earlier this year, news broke that Will Smith will be filling those iconic shoes. Or, as it were, that lamp.

On Wednesday, Smith shared the first look at the live-action remake’s poster on Instagram. On the poster? That signature gold lamp with the saying, “Choose wisely.” In the caption, Smith exclaimed, “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! ?? #aladdin.”

Loading...

As exciting as it is to finally see these sneak peeks, the film — which is being directed by Guy Ritchie — hasn’t been without controversy.

More: Disney's Live-Action Aladdin Reboot Faces Serious Allegations While Filming

The production has been criticized for not casting more Middle Eastern actors, and there have even been rumors that white extras on set are spray-tanned to appear Middle Eastern. However, the film’s producers insist the film will feature global influences and hearken the more traditional Arabic folktales of One Thousand and One Nights.

The adaptation, which will hit theaters in May 2019, has a lot to live up to. The original animated version was the highest grossing film of 1992.