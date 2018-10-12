Breakups are hard, but part of moving on is realizing that there is, as Cher told us, life after love. Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is taking that lesson to heart, six months after his split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, according to comments he made in a new interview.

“Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with fourteen construction projects,” Scott joked with People in an article published on Thursday, Oct. 12. “I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now.”

Scott also opened up about why he has thrice said no to starring in ABC's The Bachelor, even when they approached him about doing the show over the summer. Scott told People, “I would never do it, because I would just have too much anxiety. I am much more interested in being focused on one person.”

Scott and Kuznetsov met at a charity gala in 2015 and he announced their split via a heartfelt post on Instagram in April. Scott wrote, "We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives. Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go."

A month later, Scott gave the best man speech at his twin brother Drew's wedding. Drew married Linda Phan in Italy in May, and Scott told People that their relationship embodies the kind of partnership he hopes to have one day. He also admitted that, when people ask him if he's "lonely" now that his brother has gotten married and he's newly single, they couldn't be further off the mark.

“People say to me, ‘Aren’t you going to be lonely now by yourself in Vegas?’" he said. "And I’m like, no, we work together all the time, so we always see each other. And Linda is amazing.”

People notes that Scott has been through heartbreak before and bounced back; when he and his ex-wife filed for divorce in 2009 after just two years of marriage, he said he felt "defeated," but that he "learned a lot." That definitely seems to ring true as he navigates his current situation; he's hopeful, which is huge, and we are hopeful for him, too.