Lynzy Lab has become something of a singing sensation recently. The dancer and painter took the internet by storm last week when she released her now viral song, "A Scary Time" (For Boys), in response to a comment by President Donald J. Trump, who was reportedly asked to comment on the Kavanaugh hearings and replied that it is "a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of."

Lab disagreed with Trump's position and chose to sing about it. The resulting viral fame got the ukulele-playing singer to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live, just in time for International Day of the Girl Child.

Of course, her set was brilliant but how could it not be, especially with lyrics like “I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone / I can’t open up my windows when I’m home alone.. But it sure is a scary time for boys / Gentlemen band together, make some noise / It’s really tough when your reputation’s on the line / And any woman you’ve assaulted could show up anytime.”

And while she performed the original version of the song alone, Lab had some backup on Kimmel: she was joined onstage by nearly 20 other women.

That said, this time last week, most of us didn't know who Lab was. (I mean, her family and friends obviously did, but she wasn't a household name. Most wouldn't recognize her voice or face.) But all that changed when Lab recorded and released the aforementioned song on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The original video has received 11.5 million views on Twitter alone.

And while we do not know what is next for Lab, we are thrilled she is using her talents and voice to make a difference.