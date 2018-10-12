Here's an excellent plot for a romantic comedy: young baseball player gets a generic autograph from a pop superstar. Twenty years later, they meet and fall in love. Wait — that's not the plot of a romantic comedy — that's real life. At least, it is for power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, Rodriguez shared a super-sweet throwback (#tbt) on his Instagram, featuring a familiar face: his girlfriend's. This post was a little outside the norm, though, because it was a two-decades-old headshot of Lopez — and it was signed.

"#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo," Rodriguez wrote.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez reposted the snapshot on her own Instagram. She wrote, "Wow!! Had to repost!!! He found this cleaning out storage!!" How many of us have left signed memorabilia of our favorite celebrities in storage, or at our parents' house? Very few of us can say that we went on to date those celebrities, but hey — Rodriguez is a lucky guy.

Obviously, a lot has happened in the last twenty years. Both Rodriguez and Lopez have gone through failed relationships, started families, and made major career moves. Lopez recently ended her Las Vegas residency, All I Have, which Rodriguez attended regularly with his daughters—who are some of Lopez's biggest fans.

After her final performance in Vegas, Lopez opened up to ET about how much it means to have Rodriguez in such a pivotal role in her life: "Listen, to have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many show — we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind," she said. "It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me."

We wouldn't be mad if this love story was adapted for film at some point. Lopez and Rodriguez truly seem to have a solid, loving relationship that may have been fated from that first meeting all those years ago, even if no one could have predicted it at the time.