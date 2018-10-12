Demi Moore apparently has friends in very high places — though maybe that's not really a surprise after all. The actor was spotted arriving at Windsor Castle on Friday, Oct. 12 with a handful of other unexpected celebrities, all attending Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

People reports that Moore is longtime friends with Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Knowing that, it makes sense that she would attend her wedding. The outlet also reports that Moore has previously attended other functions hosted by the family, including a birthday party for Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's older sister.

Moore and Ferguson became friends when the latter developed an interest in Kabbalah, per Mirror U.K.. Although Ferguson and Prince Andrew ended their marriage in 1996, a decade after they tied the knot, the two have remained close. Mirror reports that Ferguson briefly tried to matchmake Moore and her ex-husband, though aside from some tabloid headlines, we're not sure if the attempt went anywhere.

Although Moore attracted a lot of attention for attending the wedding, she wasn't the only celebrity there. Entertainment Tonight reports that Ricky Martin, Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace Moss Stack, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Robbie Williams and Cara Delevingne were also in attendance, each of them dressed to the nines for this incredibly stylish wedding.

Members of the royal family were also in attendance, including Eugenie's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle and her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, attended the wedding with their wives, Catherine (née Middleton), Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan (née Markle), Duchess of Sussex, respectively. William and Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were among the page boys and bridesmaids at the wedding.

The royal family shared several photos from the day on Instagram, including romantic shots of Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same venue where her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan married in May. Per People, Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception lunch at the castle after the ceremony and the newlyweds plan to have a festival-style celebration on Saturday, Oct. 13, complete with food stalls and a fairground. Even without Moore and the other celebrity guests, this sounds like a wedding to remember.