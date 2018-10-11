In 2011, the United Nations declared October 11 International Day of the Girl Child, and the reasoning behind their decision was simple: according to the event's website, International Day of the Girl Child was founded “to help galvanize worldwide enthusiasm for goals to better girls’ lives, providing an opportunity for them to show leadership and reach their full potential.”

But it isn't just the UN acknowledging this holiday. For the last several years, writers, journalists, politicians and celebrities have taken time to speak out about Day of the Girl Child, and this year is no different. Today, celebrities like Michelle Obama, John Legend, Savannah Guthrie and Jennifer Lopez hopped onto social media to share empowering messages centered on the idea that women of all ages matter and deserve our support.

1. Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates joined friends, Zari and Raya, on Sesame Street to talk about the amazing qualities all girls have.

2. Pharrell Williams

Rapper Pharrell Williams used #DayoftheGirl to thank women for being – well — exactly who they are.

3. Gillian Andersen

The X-Files star reminded everyone that today is about women being seen and heard. Finally.

4. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and wife, Nicole Kidman, took a few moments out of their day to share a special song, which was filmed by their own daughters Sunday and Faith.

5. Emma Watson

Emma Watson used International Day of the Girl Child to promote Frida: The Young Feminist Fund, an organization which focuses on supporting young female activists.

6. Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama took a moment out of her day to talk about the disproportionate number of young girls not in school and to promote the Obama Foundation's new initiative, the Global Girls Alliance — a program dedicated to "empower[ing] adolescent girls around the world through education."

7. Savannah Guthrie

The Today show cohost shared a special moment with her daughter, Vale, and former First Lady Michelle Obama during the Today show's celebration of International Day of the Girl.

8. John Legend

Much like the first lady, John Legend also used #DayoftheGirl to speak out about the Global Girls Alliance.

9. Madeleine Albright

Former Secretary of the State Madeleine Albright used International Day of the Girl Child to address how poverty effects young women and, specifically, young girls.

10. Jennifer Hudson

During her appearance on the Today show's special celebration for International Day of the Girl, special guest Jennifer Hudson shared on Instagram that women can achieve their dreams if they hold on to them.

11. David Beckham

Soccer star David Beckham joined Michelle Obama and John Legend in their fight for educational equality.

12. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez also spoke about the importance of education and the Global Girls Alliance.

13. Oliva Wilde

Olivia Wilde took a moment out of her day to thank her daughter, teacher and best friend, Daisy Jo — and to wish her a Happy Birthday.

14. Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau posted an adorable photo of his daughter sitting, with her feet up, on Dad's desk.

15. Amy Schumer

And comedian Amy Schumer honored her dear friend, @jarielys_goodman who inspires "to enjoy every second and fight for what I [Schumer] believe[s] in!"

While these messages are important, sentimental and (well) great, it is imperative we honor girls — and women — not just today but every day. It is the only way things will change.