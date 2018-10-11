Calling all creepy crime fans! Facebook Watch is readying to air a 10-episode adaptation of the fictional podcast Limetown, which follows the journalistic format of Serial but features content more akin to The X-Files. Now Jessica Biel has signed on to executive produce and star as the lead character in the series, which has us even more excited to see the project realized in a visual format.

According to Refinery29, there's no official release date for the TV series yet, but we do know some details. Biel will star as investigative journalist Lia Haddock, who works for American Public Radio in the podcast. She is attempting to uncover what happened to the population of Limetown, Tennessee, all of whom disappeared in the early aughts during an event known as the Panic. Haddock interviews survivors of the town as she tries to get to the bottom of what happened, which leads her down a rabbit-hole of mind control, murder and more.

Biel is no stranger to frightening TV content. She also stars in The Sinner, a similarly-creepy series that follows a detective who returns to his hometown to investigate why a child murdered his parents in cold blood, seemingly with no motive. Then, of course, things get really weird.

For fans who just can't wait to see Limetown on the small screen, there's good news. The second season of the podcast is slated to premiere on Halloween, which is appropriate for the content. Plus, co-creators Zak Akers and Skip Bronkie, together with author Cote Smith, wrote a prequel novel that covers how Lia Haddock first learned of the Panic as a student journalist. The book is slated for release on Nov. 13, 2018, and is sure to be as frightening as the podcast itself.

Biel hasn't commented on social media about her new roles in the Limetown TV series, but needless to say, we're pretty excited for this development.