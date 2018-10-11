How do you dispel pregnancy rumors? If you're Dakota Johnson, you go on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and use humor to shut down any ideas people may have about whether or not you're expecting. On Thursday, Johnson appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, where she made the most perfect comment about rumors that she's having a child with boyfriend Chris Martin.

DeGeneres introduced the topic when she jokingly said, "This is Thursday, but Monday, it came out that you were pregnant. So I'm just saying, how's that going?" Johnson was quick to inform DeGeneres' audience — both in the studio and at home — that "the only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies."

Johnson told DeGeneres that during her birthday party on Monday, an accident apparently led onlookers to believe she was throwing a gender-reveal party. According to Entertainment Tonight, a representative for Johnson also confirmed that the party was merely to celebrate her birthday, not impending motherhood.

"It was my birthday, and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant,” Johnson told DeGeneres. "I didn’t know that the balloons were gonna be released. They were just in an arch, but I guess that accidentally happened — one of the ends just got let go.”

"A lot of people congratulated me," Johnson admitted, then revealed that the whole snafu has led to some awkward conversations about her birthday. "That's the other thing," Johnson said. "Now I have to be like, 'It was just my birthday,' and then all the people that I didn't invite to my birthday know that I had a birthday party."

Apparently, DeGeneres was one of the people who weren't invited, despite the fact that Johnson was at her 60th birthday party in February. Johnson said she wasn't actually invited to DeGeneres' birthday party, though: “I think I kind of crashed your birthday party. I came just as arm candy."

DeGeneres indirectly referenced Martin and said she invited him solely so she could see Johnson. "I knew you’d be with him,” DeGeneres said. "I didn’t have your number at the time which is why I invited him." She noted that now, she and Johnson can just call each other directly.

Johnson and Martin have reportedly been dating for nearly a year, though they've yet to go public with their relationship. Comedy aside, we're glad Johnson was able to address these pregnancy rumors directly and put an end to the madness.