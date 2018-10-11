Since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in April, Tatum hasn't commented on the decision beyond releasing a joint statement with his ex. Of course, that doesn't mean he hasn't been living his life—and now, he's reportedly dating singer Jessie J, which may mean that he's moving on.

At least two sources talked about the new relationship with Us Weekly. Tatum has allegedly been seeing Jessie J for just a couple months. One source reportedly told the outlet, “it’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.” Tatum has been spotted in the crowd at two of her recent concerts, in Salt Lake City and Seattle. Then on Saturday, Oct. 6, a social media user tweeted that the pair went for a round of mini golf together.

The Twitter user wrote, "Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like [eyeball emoji]. We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing somebody to love with the radio at the end of the course."

At the time of writing, the user has not posted their photo, which has led some users in the comments to question the validity of their story.

Meanwhile, People reports that a source told them the relationship "is very new," but Tatum's rep has not commented and Jessie J's reps did not respond immediately to People's request.

Us notes that Jesse J presented Tatum with an award for Best Comedic Performance at the MTV Movie Awards in 2015, but it's unclear exactly when they met for real.

Jessie J is the first person Tatum has been linked to since he and Dewan told the world that they were ending their nine-year marriage last spring. Dewan removed "Tatum" from her name just a few weeks after the split and has reportedly been dating as well. We wish them both the best and hope that this love connection between Tatum and Jessie J is a good one.