That’s a wrap! Or, as it were, a rap — Beyoncé took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank her husband, Jay-Z, for “every moment” the couple spent together on their "On the Run II" tour, which ended earlier this month. The iconic entertainer shared a video montage noticeably filled with sweet exchanges between her and Jay-Z while they were on tour.

More: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Duped Us All on Tour With... Somebody Else's Twins?

“To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I’ll be your hype man any day!” Beyoncé wrote to Jay-Z, adding, “To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!”

Loading...

The pair certainly has no shortage of fans to thank. According to Live Nation, the massively successful tour drew over 2 million fans from the time it kicked off on June 6 to their final tour date on Thursday.

Throughout that time, Beyoncé’s Insta feed has been a glorious tribute to the tour and some of its defining moments. But it’s the more personal behind-the-scenes moments she has managed to sneak in that shine a light on the renewed strength of this power couple’s love story.

More: Beyoncé Talks "Mommy Pouch" Postpartum Body & Loving Her Curves

In addition to the most recent montage, Beyoncé shared a similar post on Sept. 22 — depicting the tour, yes, but emphasizing the more poignant unseen moments between the pair.

Loading...

On Sept. 13, she wrote, “Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII. I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end.”

Loading...

And on Sept. 6, in honor of her birthday two days prior, Beyoncé got sentimental about the current state of her life.

Loading...

“At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed my twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it,” she wrote. “This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life.”

So, do you think it’s too early to start petitioning for an "On the Run III" tour? Because we think now's as good a time as any to do it.