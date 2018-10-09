If you’re a love cynic, you might say Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook both stood to gain a lot from marrying each other. As one of the stars of the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco reportedly pulls down at least $1 million per episode. As for Cook, he is a champion equestrian (whose father happened to found Intuit). But rest assured, says Cuoco, these two are in it for love.

More: Kaley Cuoco’s Goodbye to TBBT Will Make You Feel Things

In fact, when they met at a horse show in 2016, Cook had no idea who Cuoco even was. “It was great because he never kissed my ass at all, and he never cared about any of that. He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us,” she explained in the November issue of Women’s Health.

Loading...

Horses weren’t the only thing the couple had in common, though.

“We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there’s all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah,” she explained, “And he’s just the opposite.”

More: How Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Are Celebrating 3 Months of Marriage

That foundation makes it easy for Cuoco to say that she and Cook don’t need each other, financially or otherwise — but that they consciously choose to be together for love.

“I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine, too,” she said, elaborating, “I want to see him. I like knowing, though, that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that.”

Loading...

More: Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook, Becomes "Legally KCSQUARED"

And hey, what’s not to love about two people totally in love for love’s sake? (Yep, that’s a lot of love.)

If the adorable married-people Instagram posts Cuoco and Cook frequently make are any indication, these two are doing just fine not needing each other.